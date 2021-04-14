Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $2.15 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Novartis by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 267,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $86.81. The stock had a trading volume of 27,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,751. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

