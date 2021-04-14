Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $345,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.78. 698,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,517,816. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.11. The company has a market capitalization of $867.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.34 and a 52-week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.28.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,369,631 shares of company stock valued at $377,025,696 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.