Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $4.09 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,132,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $179.43. The company had a trading volume of 44,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day moving average is $146.92. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.13 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

