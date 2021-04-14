Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 4,385 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 93.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $134.11. 10,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

