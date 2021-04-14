Perkins Coie Trust Co Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.62. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.41 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

