PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Update

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PetroTal in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PTALF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,580. PetroTal has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

