Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Hits Market Cap of $3.59 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $28,938.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00065939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00266734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.94 or 0.00721672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,820.60 or 0.98936089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $531.91 or 0.00851263 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,174,826 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.