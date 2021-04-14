Phantomx (PNX) Achieves Market Cap of $100,235.48

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Phantomx has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $100,235.48 and approximately $194.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.80 or 0.00472129 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006284 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00026071 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,185.89 or 0.03385951 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

