Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Down 65.6% in March

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the March 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group makes up 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JW Asset Management LLC owned 2.97% of Pharming Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:PHAR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

