Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PNEXF stock remained flat at $$4.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. Pharnext has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $4.29.

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

