Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.3% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $91.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

