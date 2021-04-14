Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires 166 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.82. 25,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,016. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

