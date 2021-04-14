Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 75,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 692.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000.

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.52 during trading on Wednesday. 1,392,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.54. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.94.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

