Phoenix Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.36. 7,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,705. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,888 shares of company stock worth $2,573,357. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.