Phoenix Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,374 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after buying an additional 4,616,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $42,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $247,999,000 after buying an additional 1,306,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. 283,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,789,320. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

