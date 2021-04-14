Phoenix Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,314,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $53.67.

