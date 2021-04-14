Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $19.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 86,351 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

