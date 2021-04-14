PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 217.2% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PPCCY stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. PICC Property and Casualty has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

