Pickle Finance Hits One Day Volume of $8.76 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.40 or 0.00029134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.80 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00066556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00678498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00088738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00032820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00036139 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

PICKLE is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,372,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,347,992 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.