Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a growth of 456.9% from the March 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PT stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Pintec Technology has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

