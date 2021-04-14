Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHT. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 294,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of NYSE PHT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 92,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,058. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

