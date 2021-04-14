Piper Sandler Comments on Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

NYSE:MC opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Moelis & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 562,091 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,214. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

