Pirl (PIRL) Trading 33.4% Higher This Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $265,996.25 and approximately $40.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,899.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.50 or 0.03865714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.93 or 0.00445041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $827.42 or 0.01315472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.48 or 0.00523826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.43 or 0.00511032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.60 or 0.00384113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00034857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

