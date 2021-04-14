Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Trading Up 5.5%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.26. 695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 600,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

