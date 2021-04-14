PlayFuel Hits Market Cap of $7.95 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

