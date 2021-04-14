Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 305.1% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Points International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,728 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned about 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,634. Points International has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $225.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. Analysts forecast that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

