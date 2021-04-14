POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PORBF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered POLA Orbis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised POLA Orbis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of POLA Orbis stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33. POLA Orbis has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

