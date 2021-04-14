PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

PolyPid stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Equities research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

