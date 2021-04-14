Powell Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,717 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,834. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average is $101.03.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.