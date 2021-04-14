Powell Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $86.55. 56,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,775. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

