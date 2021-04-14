Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after buying an additional 204,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after buying an additional 133,265 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 92,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.93. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,836. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.80.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

