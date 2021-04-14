Powell Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

NASDAQ SRNGU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 14,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

