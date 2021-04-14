Powell Investment Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

MetLife stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.75. 191,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

