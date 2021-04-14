Power Ledger Market Cap Tops $238.46 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges. Power Ledger has a market cap of $238.46 million and approximately $12.39 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00058252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00019175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00088102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.54 or 0.00618644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00032321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00037110 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

