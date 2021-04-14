PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.61.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $151.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $156.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.37.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

