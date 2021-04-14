Prairiewood Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Prairiewood Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

