Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Prairiewood Capital LLC cut its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,661,000 after buying an additional 390,408 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Deluxe by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deluxe by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,831. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

