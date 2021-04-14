Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Matthew R. Kane Sells 9,741 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $84,454.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,974,537 shares in the company, valued at $17,119,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew R. Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $114,480.90.

On Friday, January 22nd, Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $138,249.54.

On Monday, January 25th, Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. 902,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $496.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. Equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 267,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.