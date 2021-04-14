Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Trading 5% Higher

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)’s share price traded up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. 409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 3.20.

About Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.