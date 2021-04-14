Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.49 Million Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 74,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,463,000 after purchasing an additional 155,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Balchem by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

