Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in Adient by 5,960.6% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.