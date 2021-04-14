Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 242 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMS opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $113.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.