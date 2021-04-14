Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 100 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 237,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 156,947 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 129,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $614.79 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $249.45 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.98.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

