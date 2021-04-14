Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,484 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 594,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,441,000 after buying an additional 121,260 shares during the period.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.72.
In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
QTS stock opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
