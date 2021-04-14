PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $892,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.65. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,148,000 after buying an additional 265,845 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,494 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

