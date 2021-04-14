Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,697 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,724 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Bank of Hawaii worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after acquiring an additional 165,430 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

