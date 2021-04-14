Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Jamf by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,902,424.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,297.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,630 shares of company stock valued at $17,479,255 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

