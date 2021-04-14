Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.66 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.