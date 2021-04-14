Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Grand Canyon Education worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,166,485.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

LOPE stock opened at $111.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $114.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

