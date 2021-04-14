Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,229 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,229 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $14,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Autoliv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Autoliv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $99.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.